Columbia Massage Shop Owner Accused of Fondling Clients

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested 51-year-old massage shop owner Jack Dillender for sexual misconduct.

Dillender, who owns The Way of Massage on Business Loop 70 West, is accused of fondling clients. Police said Dillender is accused of touching a 33-year-old and a 21-year-old victim in their breast and genital areas without their consent. The female victims were clients of Dillender's. Police said the incidents happened on two separate occasions - the first in September, 2013 and the second on April 7, 2014.

Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges. Dillender was arrested Wednesday and released because the crimes he's accused of is a misdemeanor.

KOMU 8 News tried to contact Dillender for comment Friday morning, but at time of publication, he had not returned phone calls or emails and was not at his business.