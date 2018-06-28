Columbia May Implement New Parking Ticket Ordinance

Columbia residents with unpaid parking tickets may need to take care of them - soon. The city of Columbia is thinking about taking action. During tonight's council meeting, officials discussed a new parking ticket ordinance that cracks down on people with more than four parking tickets. Officials say if you do not pay four or more parking tickets within 15 days, the city will tow your vehicle. Twenty hours before the city tows your vehicle, the city would make sure it sends a warning... Pay up or lose your car. After the impoundment, the city will mail a notice about why it took the car, where it is and how much it would cost to get it back. But many members of the city council are very interested in passing the ordinance soon. Reporting live from columbia, seunghee lee, komu news.