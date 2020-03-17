Emergency coronavirus resolution passed unanimously in Columbia

By: KOMU 8 News Staff

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council unanimously passed a resolution to declare a state of emergency in response to fears of COVID-19 on Monday.

The council cited the serious health risk the virus poses for Columbia residents and visitors, and extraordinary measures are necessary to prevent a substantial risk to public health and safety.

Calling the virus a "natural disaster unfolding in slow motion," Treece said the resolution prohibits events of 50 people or more, strongly encourages restricting gatherings of 25 people or more, and suspends all in-person classes for school districts and higher education.

In addition, restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% of their usual capacity, or 50 people, including staff. Some restaurants may be transitioning to takeout or delivery only.

The resolution also prohibits all gatherings of more than 10 people for those who are at higher risk for severe illness such as seniors, which includes events at retirement and assisted living centers.

The resolution also said all city employees will be required to work remotely as much as possible and will strongly encourage other employers to require their employees also work remotely.

All concerts, conferences and sporting events will be canceled.

The resolution said the emergency has an increased impact on the community including businesses, city services and people experiencing homelessness.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece made the announcement that the resolution would be discussed at city council on Monday.

Richard Walls, the owner of the Heidelberg restaurant, said after more than 50 years in business, he never thought he’d have to turn customers away.

“It’s one of the most difficult decisions I’ll have to make,” Walls said. “We are looking into closing, scaling back, we don’t really know.”

Walls is already following the recommendation made by Mayor Treece, Walls had closed parts of the restaurant, blocked off tables and flipped over chairs. Walls said the worst part is having to explain this to his staff.

“This is my work family,” Walls said. “I want to do what is best for them. Some of them have already had to go home.”

Walls said he doesn’t know what he will do but plans to update Columbia on their Facebook page.

“We just want Columbia to not give up on us,” Walls said. “We are still the casual comfortable classic restaurant we all know and love.” 

Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri due to the virus on Friday, March 13.

As of the time of the press conference, there remain no cases of COVID-19 in Columbia or Boone County. According to the resolution, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed as of Monday, there were 3,487 cases in the United States across 49 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

Treece said that we are currently 10 to 11 days ahead of Italy and 3 to 5 days ahead of where other communities are, but expressed fears that the virus will expose all of the inequities in our system. 

He said his resolution is an attempt to help Columbia be prepared to work together as a community to address the virus, but not to panic.

