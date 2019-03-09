Columbia mayor candidate: opponent is involved in federal investigation

1 day 5 hours 15 minutes ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 3:57:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News
By: Monica Madden, KOMU 8 Reporter and Celine Pence, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA — Columbia's Mayor Brian Treece is under federal investigation — at least according to the guy running against him in the upcoming April election. 

Chris Kelly, a candidate for mayor, said in a Thursday night news release that an investigation into Treece has been going for more than five years. It centers on a Springfield-based charity, Preferred Family Healthcare, Kelley said, which Treece's lobbying firm used to work for.

Kelly told KOMU 8 News that his office has been looking into this for several weeks and felt it was necessary to share with voters as the campaign comes to an end. 

Treece, however, condemned "desperate attacks in the last weeks of an election" and said "voters should see it for what it is."

He denied any conflict between his lobbying work and his role as mayor. He also responded to Kelly’s accusations about the Springfield charity.

"It doesn't have anything to do with me and it doesn't have anything to do with this election," Treece said. "I'm trying to focus on the issues facing the city of Columbia and Chris Kelly has turned to mud-slinging and false attacks." 
The federal court documents do not name Brian Treece or his lobbying firm. They refer instead to a firm as "Lobbying Firm D."

Kelly's office said the federal investigation has resulted in at least 16 major indictments. Workers associated with the charity have been charged with bribery, kickbacks, wire fraud, mail fraud, tax evasion, embezzlement, stealing, illegal campaign contributions, murder for hire, illegal use of lobbying funds and Medicaid fraud, Kelly's office said, among other crimes.

Kelly said the most relevant charges are that the CEO of Preferred Family Healthcare, Marilyn Nolan, pleaded guilty to making illegal payments totaling nearly $1 million directly to "Lobbying Firm D."

Kelly said multiple news outlets confirmed Lobbying Firm D is Treece's firm, but KOMU 8 News was not able to independently confirm that information or find those news reports.

