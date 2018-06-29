Columbia Mayor Issues Challenge

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has started their Food for the Holidays Campaign. Their goal is to raise 15 million meals for the 32 counties they serve. Mayor Bob McDavid said during a press conference on Wednesday that he is challenging the citizens of Columbia to raise one million of pounds of food toward that goal by December 18th.

Between now and the end of December the food bank will have their signature purple bins at every fire station in Columbia and on every floor of City Hall. The Food bank is also encouraging Columbians to do their own food drives. The food bank website explains the different ways citizens can get involved.

According to the Food Bank, more than 23,000 of people in Boone County don't know where their next meal will come from and more than 6,000 of those people are children.