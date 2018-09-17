Columbia Mayor Recognizes Pace-Setter Companies
COLUMBIA - On Friday, Mayor Bob McDavid will recognize companies that lead the way in the Heart of Missouri United Way Campagin.
McDavid will honor 30 pace-setter companies and 10 pace-setter agencies.
To achieve pace-setter status, companies and their employees must have completed their campaigns by Sept. 26, pledged a donation of at least $4,000 and achieved specified benchmarks.
