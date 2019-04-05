Columbia mayoral election sees higher turnout than expected

COLUMBIA - Municipal elections wrapped up Tuesday with a total voter turnout of 19 percent, according to the Boone County Clerk's office. This was slightly higher than the anticipated turnout.

In Columbia, the biggest contest of the election focused on the mayoral race between incumbent mayor Brian Treece and challenger Chris Kelly.

Treece defeated Kelly 65 percent to 35 percent.

The candidates were separated by 4,654 votes with Treece taking a total of 10,325 votes.

Compared to the mayoral election of 2016, Treece won yesterdays's election with 1,114 more votes. This is a 15% increase.

Boone County Clerk, Brianna Lennon, said every election is different, making it difficult to analyze election results based on voter turnout.

"We try to estimate as best as possible but every election is a little bit different,"she said. "So I cannot tell how the turnout could affect results."

Dana Thompson voted in the election. She said voters should realize they have an impact on local elections.

"If people could maybe realize that they have an impact on a local level, something could make them realize that their vote matters, especially for municipal elections," Thompson said.

More information on election results and voter turnout can be found on the county's website.