Columbia Memorial Day parade will be slightly different in 2019

COLUMBIA - The annual Memorial Day parade through downtown will go on as scheduled, but under a different name.

Called in the past the "Salute to Veterans Parade," the event will be called "Salute to Armed Service parade."

That is due to the funding from Salute to Veterans being pulled this year. Parade boss, Brett Hendren, said the funds were pulled because of a disagreement on the location of this year's parade.

Once the primary funding of the parade was gone, Hendren said that he wanted to keep the parade afloat.

"This year, it's all self-funded. It came out of my pocket," Hendren said.

The money goes to numerous things, but primarily goes to the flags that are handed out, insurance requirements and parade permits.

While Hendren paid for the parade out of pocket, he said he got some help.

"Graciously, the city of Columbia basically let me sign a hold harmless or not carry an insurance for a single year," Hendren said.

According to Legal Zoom, a hold harmless agreement "is a contract that prevents one party from being liable to the other if there are injuries or damages."

While this helped the parade's liability, Hendren also said it saved him some money out of his pocketbook when working on the parade.

Another change to this year's parade will be procession members being allowed to hand out candy. According to Hendren, this will be the first year that the parade is able to do so.

The Salute to Veterans parade in Jefferson City was canceled due to tornado. This means that some of the participants will instead come to Columbia.

"We do have some of the participants that were going to be in their parade entered into the Columbia parade," Hendren said.

This will be the 29th anniversary of Columbia's Memorial Day parade and it will begin at 10 a.m. on Broadway.