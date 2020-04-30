Columbia Memorial Stair Climb goes virtual

By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Every year the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb is held in honor of those who lost their lives during 9/11. The fourth annual event was set to take place at Faurot Field Saturday, but it was moved online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Event Director Tommy Goran said he and and his team had to get creative to make sure they event could still happen.

"We were faced with a challenge...trying to figure out what we were going to do," Goran said. "We are very much mission oriented, being first responders ourselves." 

Organizers came up with three way participants could join in at home:

  • Option 1: Climb 110 stories (equivalent of 2,640 steps) 
  • Option 2: (WOTD: workout of the day) 1.10 mile run, 110 pushups and 110 sit-ups.
  • Option 3: Walk or Run 3.43 miles (to honor the 343 firefighters who died in 9/11) 

If participants were registered before the pandemic, they received a card with a first responder's picture and a shirt in the mail.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit two organizations: Safety Net of Missouri, which provides support to families of fallen first responders, and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

Goran said the event is held in April to ensure first responders are honored and remembered every day, not just on 9/11.

