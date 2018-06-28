Columbia Men's Soccer Moves to No. 6 in Latest Poll

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College men's soccer team checked in at No. 6 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll released Tuesday afternoon.

The Cougars dropped two spots from last week's No. 4 ranking, their first appearance in the top five since September 25th, 2001.

Columbia recorded a 1-1 draw against Baker University last week and also tied conference foe Par University 1-1.

With the tie against Park, the Cougars completed the regular season with a 6-0-2 mark in conference play and will be the No. 2 seed for the upcoming American Midwest Conference Tournament.

Hannibal-LaGrange University will be the No. 1 seed after finishing 7-1 in league play. Both teams will receive an opening round bye when the quarterfinal round kicks off on Saturday, November 3rd.

Columbia will host the highest seed to come out of the quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 6th in the semifinal round, with the winner advancing to the tournament championship game on Friday, November 9th.

Game time on Tuesday is set for 7 p.m. at R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium. The Cougars enter the Postseason tournament at 13-0-5 on the year, one of three remaining undefeated teams in the NAIA along with Oklahoma Science & Arts and Oklahoma Wesleyan. The undefeated regular season is also the first in Columbia soccer program history.