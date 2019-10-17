Columbia men's soccer remains undefeated

COLUMBIA - Number two Columbia walked off with its 13th straight win on Wednesday in an intense match up against Lindenwood-Belleville University.

Columbia had possession of the ball for most of the first half, but the game remained scoreless until the final seconds.

Matheus de Albuquerque took advantage of a defenseless goalie and shot one in to put the Cougars ahead with four seconds left on the clock.

One of last week's AMC players of the week Joe Spotanski rolled in a goal for Columbia ten minutes into the second half.

Shortly after, referees denied Columbia's goal from Aaron Noel after the Cougars were offside. One minute later, Noel hit in another, this time securing the lead, 3-0.

Columbia remains undefeated this season with a 13-0 record. The team will travel to take on Harris-Stowe University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.