Columbia men's soccer stays ranked at number 2

KANSAS CITY - The NAIA announced that the Columbia Cougars are still number two in the Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Wednesday.

The Cougars beat Missouri Baptist University and Park University this week to extend their undefeated record to 11-0.

Columbia holds a national ranking in shutouts per game, coming in third. Columbia's record continues to improve as the season goes on.

The Cougar's goalie Ryan Harrisskitt is first in goals against per game. His freshman teammate, Nick Brandt, is 12th in total game-winning goals.

Columbia will defend its untarnished record in Arkansas on Saturday against Central Baptist College.