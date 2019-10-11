Columbia men's soccer stays ranked at number 2
KANSAS CITY - The NAIA announced that the Columbia Cougars are still number two in the Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Wednesday.
The Cougars beat Missouri Baptist University and Park University this week to extend their undefeated record to 11-0.
Columbia holds a national ranking in shutouts per game, coming in third. Columbia's record continues to improve as the season goes on.
The Cougar's goalie Ryan Harrisskitt is first in goals against per game. His freshman teammate, Nick Brandt, is 12th in total game-winning goals.
Columbia will defend its untarnished record in Arkansas on Saturday against Central Baptist College.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The 2019 MU Homecoming marks a change for the 108-year-old annual event. A new tradition, called the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County prosecutor charged two Auxvasse residents with felonies Thursday. John Metheny, 32, and Ciera Conatser,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Cole County prosecutor charged two men Thursday in connection to a shooting the day before. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY — On Thursday, Ivanka Trump asked attendees of a child care roundtable in Kansas City to share... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A career fair where the employers go table to table meeting applicants isn't the most common practice,... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The lower Missouri River will remain high into December because of the large amount of water... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody Thursday after he was found trespassing at the Columbia Cemetery on Oct. 7.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House Special Interim Committee on Gaming heard testimony Thursday from experts, law enforcement and gaming... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. continues to rise, now reaching about 1,300... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several Columbia community members are gathering Thursday night following a film showing at Ragtag Cinema for a discussion... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state's elk herd is on track to be large enough... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Blue Springs man has been arrested in connection to a $62,500 trailer stolen in late July... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has been charged with child endangerment after his 9-month-old son died from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Carter County man ended up in the Boone County jail Tuesday, weeks after he was charged with... More >>
in
FULTON - Birthdays are a big deal to children, and Lowen Goosey's second birthday party was no different. Balloons,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former State Representative Judy Baker (D-Columbia) announced her bid for State Senate on Thursday. Baker is... More >>
in
MEXICO - Police are investigating a shots fired incident involving an ongoing dispute between two people Wednesday afternoon. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed shots were fired in an incident off Blue Ridge Road early Thursday. In a press... More >>
in