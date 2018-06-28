Columbia Metro Rotary Helps Launch Butterfly Rain Garden

COLUMBIA - Volunteers pitched in Friday to help install a rain garden in the back of Park Avenue Preschool, a joint Title I Headstart Program. They covered the area with flowers, bushes and plants that attract both birds and butterflies.

The rain garden will also be accompanied by an indoor science center that is planned to open in Fall of 2011.

Norm Benedict, public relations chair, said the benefit of these installations is to serve as an educational resource to those children who attend Park Avenue and the kids in the community, as well as a way to counter the drainage issues near the school.

The Columbia Metro Rotary Club teamed up with Boone Electric, Park Avenue Preschool, a civil design group, Creative Days Art Studio and CPS Title 1 Pre-School Program to help fund and construct the new rain garden. Volunteers representing the partners came out to help.

Volunteers were able to finish the rain garden just before the rain, and just in time to see it serve its purpose.