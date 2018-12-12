Columbia Missourians hours of service

20 hours 4 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 3:10:00 AM CST December 12, 2018 in News
By: Courtney Edwards, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- Volunteer hours for the City of Columbia are down from last year.

In Columbia, volunteers served 39,204 hours in 2018, according to a report from the Office of Neighborhood Services.

Volunteers service was valued at about $968,000, meaning the city was able to save money by delegating particular tasks to volunteers rather than staff.

In 2017, volunteers served a total of 42,251 hours, which valued greater than $1,000,000.

“It [volunteering] helps with the stewardship of our dollars. I mean people are giving a lot of their time and that’s when we can be engaged in the community with volunteers, and staff people, we aren’t having to pay staff people to do some of those roles,” said Jody Cook, City of Columbia Volunteer Programs Specialist.

People volunteered in 10 different city programs including Parks and Rec, which logged over 18,000 hours. This made up the largest percentage of the total number of hours for the year.

Cook says there are different factors that can cause the numbers to fluctuate.

“The factors could just be people’s interest, very often the economy can be a factor,” she said.

In Columbia, weather can also be a big factor because special volunteer events tend to be outdoors, like Clean Up Columbia, that can cause a drop in hours, according to Cook.

According to the Office of Neighborhood Services, “Volunteer service to the City fluctuates from year to year due to staff changes, department priorities and volunteer preferences.”

“There’s just a lot of opportunities to give in this community of your time and service and I guarantee that anybody that volunteers will get something more out of it than they give,” Cook said.



More News

Grid
List

Deal struck on sexual harassment legislation on Capitol Hill
Deal struck on sexual harassment legislation on Capitol Hill
(CNN) -- House and Senate negotiators have struck a deal over long-stalled legislation to revamp the way sexual harassment complaints... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 9:43:00 PM CST December 12, 2018 in News

Study shows new trends in consumer fraud
Study shows new trends in consumer fraud
COLUMBIA - The Better Business Bureau is warning people about some new trends in scams and offering advice on spotting... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 8:15:00 PM CST December 12, 2018 in News

Community puzzled by lack of Christmas lights at Columbia College
Community puzzled by lack of Christmas lights at Columbia College
COLUMBIA - It is lights out on a popular holiday display at Columbia College. The plug has been pulled on... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 7:29:00 PM CST December 12, 2018 in News

Missouri GOP calls on lawyer to step aside in Hawley review
Missouri GOP calls on lawyer to step aside in Hawley review
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party is calling on an attorney for the secretary of state to... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 5:49:30 PM CST December 12, 2018 in News

Prosecutors charge Mizzou defensive player with domestic assault
Prosecutors charge Mizzou defensive player with domestic assault
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged Mizzou defensive end Tre Williams with domestic assault, court records confirm. ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 4:10:00 PM CST December 12, 2018 in Sports

MU veterinarian warns pet owners on dog food recall
MU veterinarian warns pet owners on dog food recall
COLUMBIA - The FDA and the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMA) recently released a dog food recall. MU Veterinary... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST December 12, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Parent speaks out after being accused of making threats at Mexico school
UPDATE: Parent speaks out after being accused of making threats at Mexico school
MEXICO - A Mexico man says frustration over bullying at Mexico Middle School led him to make threats towards principal... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 2:24:00 PM CST December 12, 2018 in News

Judge gives ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 3 years in prison
Judge gives ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 3 years in prison
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen, who as President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer once vowed he would "take... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 11:42:00 AM CST December 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Lincoln University student leader dies in off-campus incident
Lincoln University student leader dies in off-campus incident
JEFFERSON CITY - A Lincoln University student died Tuesday night in an off campus incident. Students arrived on a... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 11:22:00 AM CST December 12, 2018 in Top Stories

2 children wounded after toddler finds gun in dad's backpack
2 children wounded after toddler finds gun in dad's backpack
PAGEDALE (AP) — Authorities say two children were wounded in suburban St. Louis after a toddler found a pistol in... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 11:07:23 AM CST December 12, 2018 in News

Jefferson City police investigating after person dies from gunshot wound
Jefferson City police investigating after person dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating after a person died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night. Wednesday the Jefferson... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 9:17:00 AM CST December 12, 2018 in News

KOPN to announce future plans to host Columbia's holiday parade
KOPN to announce future plans to host Columbia's holiday parade
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece and other special guests will meet Monday to announce the future of Columbia’s holiday parade... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 3:29:00 AM CST December 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia Missourians hours of service
Columbia Missourians hours of service
COLUMBIA- Volunteer hours for the City of Columbia are down from last year. In Columbia, volunteers served 39,204 hours... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 3:10:00 AM CST December 12, 2018 in News

Missouri's defensive end not charged with domestic assault
Missouri's defensive end not charged with domestic assault
COLUMBIA - A second-degree domestic assault charge against Missouri Football defensive end Tre Williams will not be filed, according... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 Tuesday, December 11, 2018 8:24:00 PM CST December 11, 2018 in News

Police to monitor Jefferson City bus driver after safety, speed concerns
Police to monitor Jefferson City bus driver after safety, speed concerns
JEFFERSON CITY - An investigation into a First Student bus concern has lead to an increased police presence in one... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 Tuesday, December 11, 2018 7:29:00 PM CST December 11, 2018 in News

Jefferson City finally gets new upgrades for fire safety
Jefferson City finally gets new upgrades for fire safety
JEFFERSON CITY - After almost three years, Jefferson City now has new and improved fire trucks. Jefferson City Fire... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 Tuesday, December 11, 2018 7:03:00 PM CST December 11, 2018 in News

One year after homicide, neighbors in Old Hawthorne take security measures
One year after homicide, neighbors in Old Hawthorne take security measures
COLUMBIA - Neighbors on Lasso Circle in Columbia's Old Hawthorne neighborhood feel safe, but are more vigilant exactly a year... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 Tuesday, December 11, 2018 6:07:00 PM CST December 11, 2018 in News

$1700 blocks Fulton Soup Kitchen from a permanent home
$1700 blocks Fulton Soup Kitchen from a permanent home
FULTON - Fulton Soup Kitchen is working to open its new location in Fulton, but a $1,700 utilities down payment... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 Tuesday, December 11, 2018 5:18:00 PM CST December 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 38°
1am 39°
2am 40°
3am 40°