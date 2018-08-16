Columbia mom 'depressed' before driving into Kansas River with kids

Scharron Dingledine

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman who's charged with killing her 5-year-old daughter and critically injuring her 1-year-old son by intentionally driving into the Kansas River told authorities she wanted to die and didn't want anyone else to have her children.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the affidavit released Wednesday says Scharron Renea Dingledine of Columbia, Missouri, told police she'd been voluntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital for several hours on Aug. 2, one day before plunging into the river near downtown Lawrence.

After being released, her boyfriend agreed to take her to a shelter. She said that when he stopped at a store, she drove off in his car, with the children inside. She says she later stole another vehicle and was "feeling depressed and worried about the consequences of her actions."

