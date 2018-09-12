Columbia Moves on Sidewalks and Trails

So far, no work has been done on the PedNet project, but senior planner Ted Curtis believes hiring four temporary employees will help start construction on downtown bike lanes that will connect throughout the city.

One of the first goals is to make the intersection of Providence and Stewart roads safer for walkers and bikers because it's one of Columbia's most dangerous intersections. Providence also includes three other dangerous intersections, so Curtis knows what he wants from reconstruction.

"To get the bikers, the walkers and the traffic and everything to work together," he explained.

The proposed ordinance also includes a budget of $113,000 to pay for salaries and equipment. The city council will vote on it in two weeks. The project could start as soon as this summer.