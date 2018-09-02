Columbia, MU Drop Out of Proposed Broadband Group

COLUMBIA (AP) - The city of Columbia and the University of Missouri are dropping out of a national effort to bring extremely high-speed broadband networks to research university communities.

The city and university announced last year July that they were joining 37 research universities and their communities in an effort called Gig U.

The city invested $6,000 in the first phase. The university paid $9,000 for a request for information from Internet service providers on the requirements for bringing ultra-high-speed broadband to Columbia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the city and university chose not to participate in the second phase of the project.

A university spokesman says two providers responded to the request for information. The city and university decided to continue private discussions with those two providers.