Columbia Municipal Court to offer warrant amnesty in December

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty two times in the next month, Dec. 9-13 and 16-20, for individuals who wish to turn themselves in.

Individuals who voluntarily turn themselves in will have the outstanding Municipal warrant recalled and will be given an opportunity to resolve the case that day if they so choose or will have a new court date set to resolve the case. The only requirement is subjects must agree to attend all future court dates.

The warrant amnesty applies to outstanding warrants from the Columbia Municipal Court. Anyone facing arrest for failing to appear for traffic and parking tickets or other city ordinance violations are eligible.

Municipal Court hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, including the noon hour.

This decision for warrant amnesty was decided by Municipal Court Judge Cavanaugh Noce. He commented on the opportunity in a press release:

"A person can choose to be accountable and come in on their own time, or risk being arrested by officers when the warrant amnesty expires. It is my hope that citizens who have been afraid of going to jail will take this opportunity for a fresh start and come in on their own to get their City warrants recalled," Noce said.

He said he believes in giving citizens in the community a fair chance to get back on the right track with legal matters and hopes this two week window produces good results.

Citizens are able to check to see if they have a warrant on the City of Columbia Municipal Court’s website at this link: https://www.como.gov/court/