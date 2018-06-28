Columbia named in list of 50 best U.S. cities for bicyclists

COLUMBIA - In its Sept. 2 issue, Bicycling magazine named Columbia as the 44th best city for bicyclists in the U.S.

The city of Columbia planned a nearly $500,000 project that would connect residential neighborhoods with the 4.7 mile stretch of the MKT trail nearby.

The release from Bicycling said cycling in Columbia has increased by 125 percent since the construction of the initial bicycle boulevard for the project.

The magazine's Editor-in-Chief Bill Strickland said, "More and more, the leaders of the cities who appear on our list are understanding what Bicycling has long said: Bikes are accurate and sensitive indicators of an urban area's vibrancy and livability."

No other Missouri city made the list. See the rankings below for all the cities that made the list:

1. NEW YORK CITY, NY

2. CHICAGO, IL

3. MINNEAPOLIS, MN

4. PORTLAND, OR

5. WASHINGTON D.C.

6. BOULDER, CO

7. SAN FRANCISCO, CA

8. SEATTLE, WA

9. FORT COLLINS, CO

10. CAMBRIDGE, MA

11. AUSTIN, TX

12. DENVER CO

13. MADISON, WI

14. PHILADELPHIA, PA

15. EUGENE, OR

16. BOSTON, MA

17. TEMPE, AR

18. TUCSON, AR

19. ARLINGTON, VI

20. BOISE, ID

21. PITTSBURGH, PA

22. NEW ORLEANS, LA

23. LONG BEACH, CA

24. SAN JOSE, CA

25. INDIANAPOLIS, IN

26. SALT LAKE CITY, UT

27. OAKLAND, CA

28. LOS ANGELES, CA

29. MIAMI, FL

30. SCOTTSDALE, AR

31. ALEXANDRIA, VA

32. SACRAMENTO, CA

33. THOUSAND OAKS, CA

34. CHATTANOOGA, TN

35. CINCINNATI, OH

36. MILWAUKEE, WI

37. GAINSVILLE, FL

38. SALEM, OR

39. ALBUQUERQUE, NM

40. SAINT PAUL, MN

41. GRAND RAPIDS, MI

42. RENO, NV

43. LOUISVILLE, KY

44. COLUMBIA, MO

45. COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

46. ANN ARBOR, MI

47. OMAHA, NE

48. SAN ANTONIO, TX

49. DES MOINES, IA

50. CLEVELAND, OH