Columbia Named One of the Nation's 100 Best Communities

COLUMBIA - The financial company ING has named Columbia one of the Nation's 100 Best Communities for Young People.

This is based on the city's committment to supporting young people and the opportunities it provides them. The philosophy of the city is if it's good for the kids, it's good for everybody.

A celebration was outside of Columbia City Hall and had performance by groups such as the Missouri High Stepper, Lil' Lady Bulldogs and the Moving Ahead Chorus.