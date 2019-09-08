Columbia Names Regional Airport Manager

7 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Friday, February 17 2012 Feb 17, 2012 Friday, February 17, 2012 7:30:28 AM CST February 17, 2012 in News

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works Director John Glascock announced today that Don Elliott has been appointed manager of the Columbia Regional Airport. Elliott has served as interim airport manager since October 2011.

Elliott will direct the operations of the Columbia Regional Airport, including safety and facility maintenance, ensure compliance with standards set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration, prepare long-range plans and policies for development and construction at the airport, work with consultants, tenants, airlines and city and county departments and negotiate for continued and improved airline services.

The airport is embarking on ambitious capital improvements, including a new terminal, a $34 million renovation of its runways and bringing in additional airlines to serve the mid-Missouri market.

"Don has proven his ability to step up and manage the airport during a time of rapid growth and multimillion dollar capital projects," Glascock said. "I have confidence that Don will lead the airport in the right direction with his extensive aviation background."

Elliott has been with Columbia Regional Airport for 29 years. He has served as airport superintendent since 2008.

More News

Grid
List

UTV accident sent Holts Summit woman to the hospital
UTV accident sent Holts Summit woman to the hospital
COLUMBIA - A women overturned her UTV early Sunday morning in Callaway County, according to state troopers. The incident... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 Sunday, September 08, 2019 8:33:00 PM CDT September 08, 2019 in News

Missouri Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane
Missouri Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One returned home Sunday after a 9-day deployment. 46 members of MO-TF1 arrived at... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 Sunday, September 08, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT September 08, 2019 in News

Missouri GOP Gov. Parson expected to make strong 2020 bid
Missouri GOP Gov. Parson expected to make strong 2020 bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he's running to keep his seat. Parson, who... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 Sunday, September 08, 2019 1:32:00 PM CDT September 08, 2019 in News

Fulton man in custody after drugs found at traffic stop
Fulton man in custody after drugs found at traffic stop
FULTON - Fulton police took a man into custody after finding methamphetamine and syringes during a traffic stop, according to... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 10:52:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Columbia police chief releases statement regarding improper arrest of middle school student
Columbia police chief releases statement regarding improper arrest of middle school student
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said Friday an investigation which resulted in the arrest and overnight detention of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 5:19:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Traffic flows well despite large crowds for Mizzou Football
Traffic flows well despite large crowds for Mizzou Football
COLUMBIA - Although city officials warned of delays and potentially rough traffic for MU's first home football game of the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Moberly police identify four arrested on drug charges
UPDATE: Moberly police identify four arrested on drug charges
MOBERLY — The Moberly Police Department arrested four people Friday night after serving a search warrant related to a sexual... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

University of Missouri receives largest grant for rural health care in school history
University of Missouri receives largest grant for rural health care in school history
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has received $5 million in federal funds to address a shortage or... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 10:13:00 AM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
(CNN) -- Chris Duncan, a former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who helped the team win the 2006 World Series, has... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 7:06:14 AM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese releases clergy names
Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese releases clergy names
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph on Friday released a list of 19... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 10:11:57 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos
Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges
Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members reacted Friday to misdemeanor charges against Councilman Ian Thomas. Fourth Ward Columbia City... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 4:17:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Downtown Columbia businesses gear up for Mizzou football home opener
Downtown Columbia businesses gear up for Mizzou football home opener
COLUMBIA - Tens of thousands of fans pour into Columbia on game days and downtown restaurants are ready for Mizzou... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 2:50:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Streetlights in Fairway Meadows set to go dark
Streetlights in Fairway Meadows set to go dark
COLUMBIA - Friday is the last day community members in Fairway Meadows have to pay for individual street lights before... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 1:49:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Man sentenced to 50 years in Sikeston homicide
Man sentenced to 50 years in Sikeston homicide
SIKESTON (AP) — A 37-year-old Sikeston man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in the 2015 shooting death... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 1:16:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Stolen Bobcat vehicle recovered in Cole county
Stolen Bobcat vehicle recovered in Cole county
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office recovered a Bobcat skid steer construction vehicle on Tuesday, more than six... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 12:09:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Police to search Columbia landfill in homicide investigation
Police to search Columbia landfill in homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Police are making a new push for answers in the 2006 disappearance and death investigation of Megan Nicole... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 11:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
11pm 73°
12am 72°
1am 71°
2am 71°