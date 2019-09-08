Columbia Names Regional Airport Manager

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works Director John Glascock announced today that Don Elliott has been appointed manager of the Columbia Regional Airport. Elliott has served as interim airport manager since October 2011.

Elliott will direct the operations of the Columbia Regional Airport, including safety and facility maintenance, ensure compliance with standards set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration, prepare long-range plans and policies for development and construction at the airport, work with consultants, tenants, airlines and city and county departments and negotiate for continued and improved airline services.

The airport is embarking on ambitious capital improvements, including a new terminal, a $34 million renovation of its runways and bringing in additional airlines to serve the mid-Missouri market.

"Don has proven his ability to step up and manage the airport during a time of rapid growth and multimillion dollar capital projects," Glascock said. "I have confidence that Don will lead the airport in the right direction with his extensive aviation background."

Elliott has been with Columbia Regional Airport for 29 years. He has served as airport superintendent since 2008.