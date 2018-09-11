Columbia native brings award-winning film home

COLUMBIA - The film "Two: The Story of Roman and Nyro" premiers at RagTag Cinema Wednesday, telling the story of what the subjects call the "new modern family."

The documentary follows the 12-year journey of Columbia native Curtis Shaw Child, his husband Desmond Child and the surrogate mother of their two children, Angela Whittaker.

The story about life in a same-sex parent household is told by Shaw Child and Child's sons, Nyro and Roman. It features the unlikely background stories of each parent and the path of surrogacy. Despite the unusual circumstances that brought them together, Shaw Child said the film emphasizes the normalities in thier life.

"We're living our lives like everybody else, doing the same thing that everybody's doing," Shaw Child said. "My hope is that, for the film, it will break down some walls of judgement."

His mother, Mary Ann Shaw, said she went through a journey of her own when she found out her son was gay.

"In the beginning it was a big shock," she said, recalling her conservative upbringing in Columbia. "We would think that the church would be a place of acceptance but in many churches that isn't true."

Shaw said, over time, she read about homosexuality and grew to understand the hardships openly-gay people face. She said the film's director, Heather Winters, helped her open up in the few emotional minutes she appears on screen..

"I certainly had no ambition to be on the big screen," Shaw said. "I just knew I could trust her. She's a lovely lady."

The film is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but employee Lindsay Yungbluth said tickets had nearly sold out by early Wednesday afternoon.

Tickets for Thursday's showing of the film will go on sale at midnight. They cost $9.00 for adults and $6.50 for seniors or children under 12.

"If you don't get the chance to be here tonight, you still have a chance tomorrow, but get your tickets early," Yungbluth said.