Columbia native earns military honor

17 hours 8 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:09:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News
By: Jack Soble, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MILTON, FL - Katie Prestesater, a native of Columbia, was recognized as the Naval Air Station Whiting Field Senior Civilian of the Year for her role as a leader of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation team. The honor was announced in a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Prestesater has more than 11 years of experience from coast-to-coast working with MWR. She currently serves as the Recreation Director at Whiting Field, where she "went above and beyond expectations" in planning and executing recreational activities for the occupants of the station.

“It’s a constant state of improvement," Prestesater said. "I want every event to be better than the last one. Ultimately, it’s my goal to share excitement and enthusiasm with others!”

Also honored was the Junior Civilian of the Year, Kayla Ashlock, a native of Spencer, Iowa, who currently works as a recreational assistant.

Prior to coming to NAS Whiting Field in Milton, FL, Prestesater had worked in places such as Chicago, Monterey and Lemoore, California, and Guantanamo Bay.

“It’s been an honor to earn but also tough to accept," Prestesater said. "It really is a representation of [the MWR staff's] work. But, as a service-oriented person, giving back gives me purpose. For that, this is all a dream come true.”

More News

Grid
List

STORM MODE UPDATE: Ice is the main impact expected on Friday
STORM MODE UPDATE: Ice is the main impact expected on Friday
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 6:44:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in Weather

Columbia shelter prepares for cold weather
Columbia shelter prepares for cold weather
COLUMBIA - With colder temperatures expected to arrive in mid-Missouri, shelters are preparing to care for those in need. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 6:27:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

LGBTQ+ history could be taught in public schools under proposed bill
LGBTQ+ history could be taught in public schools under proposed bill
COLUMBIA - One Missouri lawmaker's bill could create new curriculum for schools in the state. House Bill 2153, sponsored... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care
Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that he plans to fight efforts to expand the number... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:06:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Update: New Franklin police chief to step down
Update: New Franklin police chief to step down
NEW FRANKLIN — In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, New Franklin police chief Mike Wise announced plans to step down.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 2:14:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Community reacts to Pinnacle Regional Hospital closing
Community reacts to Pinnacle Regional Hospital closing
BOONVILLE - The announcement of Pinnacle Regional Hospital's closing came suddenly this week, even catching residents off guard who expected... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 1:57:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine, an action at the... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 12:35:15 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Missouri Senators release statements on USMCA
Missouri Senators release statements on USMCA
WASHINGTON DC - The United States Senate passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, 89-10, on Wednesday morning, and Senators Josh Hawley... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:32:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

City of Columbia prepares for possible winter storm Friday, Jan. 17
City of Columbia prepares for possible winter storm Friday, Jan. 17
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing for a possible winter storm forecast for Friday, Jan. 17, per a... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:02:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Senate committee hears bill aimed at funding police officers
Senate committee hears bill aimed at funding police officers
JEFFERSON CITY- State senators heard testimony on a bill Thursday morning that could give law enforcement a leg up in... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Columbia native earns military honor
Columbia native earns military honor
MILTON, FL - Katie Prestesater, a native of Columbia, was recognized as the Naval Air Station Whiting Field Senior Civilian... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:09:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

DNR accepting energy improvement loan applications
DNR accepting energy improvement loan applications
JEFFERSON CITY - A total of $6 million is available for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects throughout the state,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 9:45:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

B-2 stealth bomber to fly over Arrowhead
B-2 stealth bomber to fly over Arrowhead
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE - A B-2 Stealth Bomber, supported by Team Whiteman’s maintenance Airmen and a ground crew of... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 8:43:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Man sentenced to 4 years in prison in Missouri bank heist
Man sentenced to 4 years in prison in Missouri bank heist
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for robbing a St.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 8:06:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Columbia hosts diversity celebration breakfast
Columbia hosts diversity celebration breakfast
COLUMBIA - The Holiday Inn Expo Center will be bustling with diversity leaders and community members Thursday morning for the... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:30:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in Top Stories

Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop to the ground whenever they hear gunshots. In 2019 alone, three homicides... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:15:00 PM CST January 15, 2020 in News

Democrats not happy with Parson's State of the State Address
Democrats not happy with Parson's State of the State Address
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Democrats disagreed with parts of Governor Parson's State of the State Address this afternoon. Democrats held... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:09:00 PM CST January 15, 2020 in News

Governor Parson touts success, accomplishments in State-of-the-State address
Governor Parson touts success, accomplishments in State-of-the-State address
JEFFERSON CITY- For the second time as governor, Mike Parson went before state lawmakers Wednesday afternoon to deliver the annual... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 6:06:00 PM CST January 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
4am 27°
5am 27°
6am 27°
7am 27°