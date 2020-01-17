Columbia native earns military honor

MILTON, FL - Katie Prestesater, a native of Columbia, was recognized as the Naval Air Station Whiting Field Senior Civilian of the Year for her role as a leader of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation team. The honor was announced in a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Prestesater has more than 11 years of experience from coast-to-coast working with MWR. She currently serves as the Recreation Director at Whiting Field, where she "went above and beyond expectations" in planning and executing recreational activities for the occupants of the station.

“It’s a constant state of improvement," Prestesater said. "I want every event to be better than the last one. Ultimately, it’s my goal to share excitement and enthusiasm with others!”

Also honored was the Junior Civilian of the Year, Kayla Ashlock, a native of Spencer, Iowa, who currently works as a recreational assistant.

Prior to coming to NAS Whiting Field in Milton, FL, Prestesater had worked in places such as Chicago, Monterey and Lemoore, California, and Guantanamo Bay.

“It’s been an honor to earn but also tough to accept," Prestesater said. "It really is a representation of [the MWR staff's] work. But, as a service-oriented person, giving back gives me purpose. For that, this is all a dream come true.”