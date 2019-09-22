Columbia native J'den Cox wins world wrestling championship

COLUMBIA - On Saturday, University of Missouri and Hickman High School alumnus J'den Cox defended his title and repeated as world champion at the World Wrestling Championships.

A four-time state title winner at Hickman High School and a three-time national champion with the Mizzou Tigers, J'den Cox has been nothing but sensational competing on the international level.

J'den Cox saw his first big successes in 2016 and 2017, winning Olympic Bronze for Team USA and earning a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships as an 86-kg freestyle wrestler.

Cox moved up to the 92-kg weight class in 2018 and won his first ever world championship that same year.

In 2019, Cox is still dominating at the 92-kg level and has repeated as world champion. During his run for the 2019 title at the World Wrestling Championships, Cox didn't give up a single point in four matches.

Saturday in Kazakhstan, J'den Cox finalized his second championship in a row with a 4-0 victory over Iranian Alireza Karimi.

J'den Cox is now gearing up for the 2020 Olympics in hopes to win his first Olympic Gold Medal.