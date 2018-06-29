Columbia neighborhood boil advisory extended to Monday

COLUMBIA - The precautionary boil water advisory for the Thornbrook and Steeplechase subdivisions has been extended through Monday, June 20.

The advisory was extended Friday after water pressure in the two subdivisions dropped below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).

Columbia Water & Light believes irrigation system demand is causing the problem. They urge residents to adhere to a voluntary irrigation schedule in the Bradbury Estates, Creek's Edge, Thornbrook, Steeplechase and Wyndham Ridge subdivisions to avoid having all of the irrigation systems in operation at the same time.

Customers in those five subdivisions were divided into five groups and asked to set their irrigation timers between midnight and 4 a.m, according to a schedule sent out to residents.

"Following the irrigation schedule shared with residents this week is the fastest short term solution to lifting the precautionary boil advisory," said Ryan Williams, Assistant Utilities Director for Columbia Water & Light.

When there is no longer a substantial drop in water pressure the advisory will be lifted. If irrigation system demand in the early morning hours does not decrease with the current schedule, Columbia Water & Light will likely be required to move to an alternating day schedule.

The precautionary boil advisory was first issued by Columbia Water & Light Monday for approximately 600 customers in the Thornbrook subdivision. According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, a boil advisory is required when water pressure drops below 20 psi.