Columbia neighborhood makes map for trick or treaters

COLUMBIA - One local neighborhood is making plans to celebrate Halloween and trick or treat safely.
Maureen Harris, a mother of four, didn’t want her kids to miss out on the holiday.
“They just really want to dress up and pretend to be something else,” Harris said. “They just want some candy in their bag.”
She posted on her neighborhood’s NextDoor app and asked if people were planning on trick or treating and got mixed responses.
“I understood both sides, like the seriousness of COVID. Plus, the small joys of trick or treating,” she said.
After reading the responses to her post and reaching out to neighbors, Harris created a map of houses that were accepting trick or treaters and those that were not.
“Families can go to that Google map and see every family that is going to be passing out candy. And so they'll know who to go to and who to not go to,” she said.
78-year-old Deanna Duemmel’s house will not be on the list. She said she loves Halloween, but has to keep her porch light off this year.
“Just due to everything that's going on, and with illnesses that we have, we just decided that this year, it had to be different,” Duemmel said.
Harris said she currently has about 75 houses on the list and expects to have more than one hundred by Saturday evening.