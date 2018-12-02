Columbia Next Stop on McCaskills Hometown Energy Tour

COLUMBIA - Tomorrow on January 16, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill will be continuing her Hometown Energy Tour in which she will hear from regional private and public sector energy leaders and learn how new jobs can be created from the Municipal Power Plant Facilities around Missouri.

McCaskill will hold a roundtable discussion at Columbia Municipal Power Plant at 1:30 p.m. CT tomorrow.

The plant uses a mix of 20 percent wood chips-from scraps of oak wine barrels made in Missouri-with 80 percent coal to produce power. This summer, Columbia Municipal will test-burn biomass.

McCaskill also plans to hear from Missourians in St. Louis, Kansas City, Cape Girardeau, and the Springfield and Hannibal areas on her tour.

Monday's roundtable and tour are open to the media, and a press availability will immediately follow. Media who do not attend the full roundtable discussion should arrive at 2:00 p.m for the tour.