Columbia nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA — A resident at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the facility.

The resident was tested June 11. The resident and their roommate have been placed in isolation.

KOMU 8 previously reported that an employee of the facility tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May.

Employees who work on this unit will not work with other residents in the building, and the unit has separate care equipment, according to the statement. All staff on the unit wear full personal protective equipment.

All residents and employees will be tested twice for COVID-19 in accordance with guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services.