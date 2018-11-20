Columbia officers respond to shots fired Tuesday night

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night.

Officers arrived to the area of Derby Ridge Drive and High Quest Circle just before 8 p.m. in reference to multiple phone calls of shots fired.

Authorities found the homes at 1600 and 1602 High Quest Circle were each struck by one bullet, but no shell casings were found.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but authorities are still looking for a suspect.