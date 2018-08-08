Columbia online payment system having problems
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's online payment service is having problems at the moment, according to the city's Facebook page.
At around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city posted and said it is unable to process online or phone payments. This affects people trying to pay for utility bills, building permits, bus passes and other transactions.
The city is also still unable to take payments at City Hall.
No timeline was given for when the problem would be fixed.
