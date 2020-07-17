Columbia opens cooling centers during heat wave
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is opening six cooling centers to help keep residents safe during the heat wave this week.
According to a news release from the city, the locations are:
- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) at 1701 W. Ash St.
- Armory Sports and Community Center at 701 E. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St.
- Salvation Army at 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N. Ann St.
The release recommends residents call ahead of time to check the hours of each cooling center. In addition, the release reminds residents to practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly at the cooling centers.
According to the release, those most vulnerable to heat related illnesses are people under 4 or over 65, people who are ill and people on certain medications.
