Columbia opens new recycling drop-off center

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia announced Thursday it has opened a new drop-off recycling center at 3601 South Providence Rd. near the Gerbes Supermarket on the west outer road.

The drop-off recycling center accepts paper, cardboard, most plastics and aluminum and steel containers.

The drop-off recycling center is located at the former site of Columbia Fire Station 7, which was relocated to the corner of Bethel and Green Meadows Circle in 2008. Afterwards, the property was repurposed to house the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) before ONS offices returned to City Hall in 2011.

After sitting vacant for several years, the old fire station was demolished. Public Works officials with the city's solid waste division said demand for drop-off recycling centers has increased and the recycling center on State Farm Parkway at Nifong and resulted in crews continuously having to clean up loose materials left when recycling containers overflowed.

The new facility is surrounded by a concrete stone wall topped with fencing to help contain loose materials, officials said. A sidewalk was added along the property frontage and landscaping will be added in the spring of 2016.

The new drop-off recycling center, the city said, is expected to take some of the strain off of the State Farm Parkway location and provide additional recycling opportunities to citizens.

The center on South Providence is the city's tenth location. For a list of site locations, maps and photos, click here.