Columbia organization invites public to put on its dancing shoes
COLUMBIA-The Mid-Missouri Traditional Dancers hosted their 16th annual Spring Breakdown.
Spring Breakdown is a weekend-long event that consists of different workshops for various genres of dance. Some of the dance styles included the Waltz and French dancing.
Event organizer Jim Thaxter said people from all over the country came to Columbia to participate in the Spring Breakdown.
"We've got people here from Maine, San Diego, California, Texas and Louisiana," Thaxter said. "People come from quite a ways away to dance for the whole weekend."
Thaxter said normally, the organization puts on monthly dances around Columbia but the Spring Breakdown gives the organization a chance to put on a "party" and share dance experiences will others who may not be from Columbia.
Participant Brent Hogue said he drove six hours from his home in Kansas to be part of the weekend full of dancing. Hogue said out of all of the workshops put on during the weekend his favorite dance is the Contra dance.
"I love the joy it puts on people's faces, there's a real connection, a lot of fun and laughter and it's a big team effort." he said.
Thaxter said Contra dancing is like folk dancing with origins from England, France and Ireland.
Hogue said the joy he feels from contra dancing is "hard to put in words."
Brenda Pallone, another Spring Breakdown participant, said dance, overall, has been very beneficial for her.
"It gives me joy in my life and it's wonderful to connect with all the people that like to dance," Pallone said. "The health benefits are also great. I think it's just a great way to spend time."
To learn more about the Mid-Missouri Traditional Dancers, click here.
More News
Grid
List
BUNCETON – The Cooper County Fire Protection District dedicated one of its newest stations Sunday to the woman who gave... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded after a man tried starting his watercraft Sunday. According to... More >>
in
PHOENIX, AZ - College student Sydney Sheets brings her dog Halo with her everywhere. He’s not just a pet to... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Three people are in the hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a multi-car pile up in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is blocking portions of a new state law on meat inspections from taking... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who've had a... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
in
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
in
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
in