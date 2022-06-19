COLUMBIA- The Como Juneteenth Celebration continues Sunday at Douglass Park. The board is encouraging people to come out with their fathers and father figures to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday and fathers day in one.
Festivities include a Father's Day meal, a crowning of fathers, and other family activities at the park.
Many gathered in Douglass Park on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth after the Juneteenth parade in Columbia. Local organizations set up booths, a free barbecue lunch was served, and community leaders spoke about the significance of the Juneteenth holiday.
Reverend James Gray is the founder of the Como Juneteenth Celebration. He says it is nice to see the community come together to celebrate.
"We came to Douglass park to celebrate this great day of people coming together and understanding one another," said Gray. " it's a great day in America, it's not about us its about doing what's right.
Gray encourages people to come to the park on Sunday to continue celebrating Juneteenth, while honoring fathers for Father's Day.
"If you'd like to bring your father, your husband or a young boy down to have a great meal, we are just going to celebrate," said Gray.
He says it's important to highlight the importance of father figures.
"A lot of men worked hard in the feels to be set free, I'm trying to get our men to understand that we have to take back our families, we have to take back our sons and teach them the right way".
The event will be in Douglass park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.