ASHLAND - A unique Columbia motorcycle club is showing one child love and support as she battles leukemia for the third time.
The Good Vibrationz Ladies Charitable Riding Group surprised 14-year-old Sadie Robinett Friday at Woody’s Pub and Grub by presenting her with a custom motorcycle vest and some of her favorite items.
Misty Horton, President of the Good Vibrationz Ladies Charitable Riding Group, said, “A motorcycle vest in the motorcycle community is something that is very sacred to us. It’s a representation of who we are but most importantly the family that we are a part of.”
They also have a custom motorcycle patch made for Sadie and she has her own motorcycle name which is “Mersadies Winz”.
The organization was founded in 2017 in Salisbury. They are the only fully charitable, all-female motorcycle group in the Columbia area.
“We started as a social riding group but quickly realized that a group of strange biker women had the power to change lives through philanthropy," Horton said.
The group first focused on bringing women who like motorcycles together, but as they became more involved in the community they navigated to a charitable organization.
The organization is dedicated to helping families who have children battling critical diseases. In the past, they have helped children who have cancer, leukemia and who have been in car accidents.
The organization is also holding a “Sadie Strong Poker Run” on Sept. 9 in Ashland- a poker game where motorcycles will ride through different stops on a route. They will have a silent auction as well to raise money. All profits from the activities will go directly to the family.
“We all are so unique in who we are as individuals but our love for helping other people in need really brings us together," Horton said.