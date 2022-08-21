COLUMBIA - Multiple Columbia organizations and businesses gathered at Albert Oakland Park Sunday for a back to school event.
Dreamtree Academy, a nonprofit after school program, and Renz Blendz, a local barber shop, put on the event for the second year. It featured free haircuts for kids and free backpacks with school supplies.
"We love these kids and we love our community," Raymond Hall, founder of Dreamtree Academy said. "So many people have come together to help us out."
Hall wears several hats in the community. He also serves as REDI's minority business coordinator. He said he loves helping build up the kids' confidence before starting a new school year.
"Sometimes that haircut is all you need to start your first day of school and be ready to thrive," Hall said. "Let these kids know that there are people out here that care about them. We're here as role models and mentors."
The park was packed with people who came out to enjoy the back to school celebration. There was also a grill off competition for a $500 prize and a raffle for new school clothes.
But, the most popular attraction was the free hair cuts. Several barbers donated their time and talents on Sunday.
"We're out here just giving back to our community, making sure the kids go back to school with a fresh hair cut," Lorenzo Shephard, owner of Renz Blendz, said. "Seeing a kid with a smile on their face with a nice hair cut going to school is like great to me."
REDI and Powerhouse Community Development also helped with the event.
