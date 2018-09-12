Columbia Pagan Festival Encourages Awareness

COLUMBIA - The 11th annual Pagan Pride Day on Saturday sought to dispel stereotypes and celebrate diversity.

Held in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, dozens of Pagans came together for a ritual and to enjoy live music in the park.

Event organizers say the annual festival is meant to promote freedom of worship.

"A lot of people have the common misconceptions about Wicca and Paganism. One of the biggest ones is that we are Satanists or Devil worshipers. We hear that all the time," said Mid-Missouri Pagan Pride Day President Uthyr Spiritbear.

Others cited clearing up misconceptions about Paganism as one of the goals of the event.

"Pagan Pride is a way for Pagans to be out in the larger community. It's a way for us to be able to interface in a safe and open envinornment," said Alfred Willowhawk.

