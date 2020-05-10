Columbia painting company now offering disinfecting services

COLUMBIA - Many businesses are having to change how they operate due to COVID-19, and AI Painting Plus in Columbia is no different.

Normally, they only offer painting services, but now, they're offering spray disinfecting. Owner Austin Ilsley said there wasn't a huge difference in switching to the disinfectant.

"As far as the application process goes, we’re pretty used to working with volatile chemicals all the time," Ilsley said. "We’re used to trying to stay protected against things and applying coatings."

He said the hardest part was getting the chemicals in the first place. So far, Ilsley said he's cleaned businesses like gyms, restaurants, and even a law firm.

He said he's just grateful he can help the community and stay in business.

"This is a way to help people actually stay safe and healthy and it’s just on another scale of service, I would say," Ilsley said. "I’m super grateful to be able to serve the community that I love so much.”

Ilsley says due to the virus, he hasn't met potential customers in person since the end of February.