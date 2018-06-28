Columbia Parks and Rec Budget Expected to Increase

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Commission met Thursday night to discuss the department's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Department head Mike Hood told the commission he anticipates a two percent increase in operating costs. He said it's needed to hire three new staff workers. Those include a park ranger, groundskeeper, and an assistant director.

He also attributed rising fuel costs to higher operating costs.

Commission members raised a point about the possibility of higher fees for park shelter rentals and golf course fees.

The city has until October 1st to pass the 2012 budget.