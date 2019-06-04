Columbia Parks and Rec closes part of MKT trail due to flooding

COLUMBIA - Access to part of the MKT trail will be closed until further notice due to flooding. The entrance at Jay Dix Station, 3725 S. Scott Blvd., is affected.

The county portion of the MKT Trail, northeast of the boardwalk at Brushwood Lake and the bridge at Perche Creek, is also flooded.

Columbia Parks and Rec said trail users should not venture southwest beyond the Scott Boulevard access point, 3800 S. Scott Blvd.

Trail users will be able to access the MKT trail anywhere from the Flat Branch Park in downtown Columbia to the Scott Boulevard access, just east of Jay Dix Station.

All other trails within the Columbia city limits were open as of Tuesday afternoon.