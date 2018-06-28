Columbia parks and rec hosts scavenger hunt

COLUMBIA - Columbia is hosting their third annual "find the golden boot" scavenger hunt on June 3 in honor of the American Hiking Society's national trail day.

Residents can win a $100 Columbia Parks and Recreation gift card if they are the first ones to find a golden hiking boot hidden on one of Columbia's hiking trails.

Columbia Parks and Recreation Planner Janet Godon said the goal of the scavenger hunt is to try and get as many people on the Columbia trail systems as they can.

"We really just want people to go out and experience the trail system," Godon said. "Hopefully get on a trail that they didn’t know existed maybe in Columbia and just have a lot of fun on an activity that’s free and good for you."

A clue about where the golden hiking boot is hidden was posted at 7 am on all of Columbia Parks and Rec social media pages.

There is also a biking event in honor of national trail day on Hominy Creek trail at 2:30 this afternoon.

Columbia Parks and Rec encourages all families to attend the event. The event is free and open to the public, there is no registration required. Columbia hiking trail maps can be found online on the Columbia Parks and Rec website.