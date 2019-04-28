Columbia Parks & Rec hosts seminar on electric bicycles

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a seminar on electric bicycles Sunday afternoon at the Activity and Recreation Center.

The seminar provided attendees with a short presentation on how electric bikes, or E-Bikes, work and why people would need them, followed by a Q&A session. This free event showcased a variety of electric bike manufacturers and models. Electric bikes were available to test ride after the event.

Ted Curtis, Bike/Pedestrian coordinator for the city, said the electric bicycle is a growing mode of transportation.

"They're not a motorcycle. They're not a moped," said Curtis. "They're here to encourage you to exercise."

Electric bicycles are designed with built-in motors, which users can activate with pedals or a throttle, and this feature allows people to more easily ride up hills, according to Curtis. He said the motor helps people who have trouble cycling to travel farther distances.

In a news release about the event, it said new technology makes the bikes lighter and less expensive.

Curtis said the average cost is around $2,000.

"It seems to be like hybrid cars," said Curtis. "People were confused with them at first, but now they really like them."

Around 30 people attended the free session.