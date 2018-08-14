Columbia Parks and Rec Needs Toys

For 30 years, Columbia Parks and Rec has given Christmas toys to kids. But, so far this year, there aren't enough toys to go around.

"Donations made haven't been as much, and that could possibly be because of the demands caused by Hurricane Katrina and things like that," says recreation specialist Bill Thompson.

Donations were well short of expectations, so the department had no toys for 80 families.

"A child can't control the fact that his parent has lost their job or that the parent has to spend all the money on extra cost for gas or utilities or food," explains Morda Scott of Columbia Parks and Rec. "A child doesn't have a part in that."

Parks and Recreation hopes to have enough toys to give kids from low-income families this Thursday and Friday. But, it needs more donations. If you want to donate toys, drop them off at the Armory, 701 E. Ash, the Parks and Rec office at 1 S. Seventh St., or the neighborhood resource center, 212 Lincoln Drive. You can also call 573-874-7460.