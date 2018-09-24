Columbia Parks and Rec Toy Drive ending Monday

COLUMBIA – Monday is the final day to donate to Columbia Parks and Recreation’s Almeta Crayton Memorial Toy Drive.

The annual event benefits children ages 1 to 12 living in families who can't afford gifts.

New toy or money donations can be made at one of four Parks and Rec locations:

Columbia Parks and Recreation main office, 1 S. 7th St.

Armory Sports and Community Center, 701 E. Ash St.

Activity and Recreation Center (ARC), 1701 W. Ash St.

Hillcrest Community Center, 1907 Hillcrest Dr.

Low-income families who are not registered with other organizations can apply to receive toy donations this year. Applications can be turned into the main Parks and Rec office or the Armory Sports Center by the end of the day.

Recreation supervisor Camren Cross said a surplus in toys helps the department feel a little more comfortable.

“There have been some years we’re like, ‘Oh, I hope we have enough toys. I hope we have enough toys,’” he said. “But there’s never been a year that we’ve run out.”

Families chosen to receive gifts will be able to pick them up Thursday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15.