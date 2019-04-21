Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts annual "EGGstravaganza"

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation department held its annual "EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt" at Douglass Parks and Indian Hills Park on Saturday afternoon.

Parks and Recreation supervisor Camren Cross said organizers expect between 300 and 500 children to participate in the two hunts. Parks and Recreation will use more than 3,000 Easter eggs.

Cross said the department hopes the annual Easter egg hunt will improve community relations.

"We want neighbors knowing neighbors, community members meeting other community members," Cross said. "I'm all about people meeting other people and growing the community."

The event was free for children 12 and under. The egg hunt was divided into different designated areas for each age group.

Like many children who participated in the egg hunt, Zake Turner was excited to start the hunt.

"My favorite thing about the Easter Egg Hunt is you can get eggs with chocolate inside them," he said. "I am going to get a couple eggs and then save some for my friends."

In addition to the egg hunt, children enjoyed games, face-painting, and piñatas. They also had the opportunity to meet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.