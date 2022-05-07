COLUMBIA — Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted its annual "Heritage Day" event at Douglass Park to kick off the summer parks season.
"We just want to get the community out and let them enjoy one of the more underutilized parks in their neighborhood," Jay Bradley, recreation specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation, said. "It's really just a free event, completely open to everyone, and we try to have a little something for everyone, whether it's games for the kids or our community tables for the adults, the music, free food, all that."
Organizations with community tables included the Columbia Police Department, the Daniel Boone Regional Library, Columbia Water and Light, and Compass Health, among others.
"We really like to bring out organizations that have something to offer the community," Bradley said. "So any organization that's kind of community improvement, in that direction, we really enjoy when they can be a part of this event."
Karen Hayes, a new staff member at Columbia College, is the program director for TRiO, a federally-funded program new to mid-Missouri that focuses on providing post-secondary education to adults without previous high school certifications.
"We're very lucky," Hayes said. "It's the fourth one in the state. We're the newest. It is really to help adults who might not have the post-secondary curriculum they need in a changing economy, so they can get their HiSET exam. They can work with us towards college, one that fits for them. If they have loans that are in default, we're going to work with them, so all of that, the training, but really getting mid-Missourians to understand that just because you might've not hit what you wanted in high school, it's not over in adulthood."
For more information regarding TRiO and its services, fill out this form to get in touch with those behind the inaugural program.
Hayes is a four-decade Columbia resident who previously worked at the University of Missouri and at Burrell Behavioral Health. She said she's seen the town grow from "under 100,000 people to close to 150,000," but that has only created more areas for improvement in equity and accessibility.
"Some things have improved, but the economic disparity, no," Hayes said. "The upward mobility, no, and that's why I'm working with this program, because if people who were left behind when I came here, their kids are left behind, so we're trying to change that."
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture also had a table set up to hand out free seeds and plants, encouraging sustainable gardening practices to add nutrition to mid-Missourians' daily diets that comes from their backyards.
"Really, the whole thing is to empower people and give them the own dignity to grow their own food," Bernadette Crehan, who works in marketing and communications for CCUA partner AmeriCorps VISTA, said. "Just learn how to eat a little healthier, learn how to cook what they grow to just kind of get people to save some money and get some education."
Newly-founded Holystically Delicious, an all-natural topical oils and skincare company owned and operated by Corina McClee, displayed the herbs it uses in its products to educate others on the ingredients that help soothe and heal the skin.
"This company being a Black woman-owned business, it's definitely had its uphill battles," McClee said. "However, me getting here has not came without me having some help along the way. Even though we've faced adversity and winged it at times, utilizing my resources here in Columbia, such as the Missouri Womoen's Business Center, CMCA (Central Missouri Community Action, the Parks and Rec, partnering with them to bring us here now, just the local resources that we have here do make it easier."
McClee, a Mississippi native, moved to Columbia at the age of 12, quickly finding her feet and eventually growing into an entrepreneur.
"Columbia has expanded so much, it feels like we're getting bigger and bigger, we've got new businesses, we've expanded our services. It really feels like even though we're expanding to accommodate more, we're still keeping that small-town community vibe."
Most importantly, today's Heritage Day celebrated the historic park that held the event.
"I'm thankful because not a lot of houses have parks near them where parties are," Melat Tekea, a local elementary school student, said. "But I'm thankful that we have one."