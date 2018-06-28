Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts Halloween Spooktacular

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular Saturday at Cosmopolitan Park. This is the first time in 20 years the event was held outdoors.

The event had games and activities that children age 12 and under could participate in as an alternative way of door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Parks and Recreation Supervisor Janel Twehous said the event is great for groups in Columbia that want to volunteer.

"We get groups, halls, organizations that want to participate that want to get out there," Twehous said. "You've got all kinds of different people that are here that are just out here to try to provide something for these kids."

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Safe Kids Columbia, Teen Outreach Program and the MU Student Nurses Association are several groups that volunteered at the event.

Sean Ford, a parent who attended the event, said he liked the games and activities his son could particiapte in.

"I liked that there were a lot of activities he could do rather than taking him around the neighborhood where the neighbors wouldn't have any," Ford said.

Twehous also said families can go to the event and still have time to trick-or-treat if they would like.

"It's an event that takes place from 5-7 p.m., they can come out do this and then go enjoy some door-to-door if that's what they want to do," Twehous said.