Columbia Parks at Low Risk for Vandalism

COLUMBIA - After a park in Boonville dealt vandalism by installing new surveillance cameras, the Columbia parks manager said Thursday the city wouldn't consider the cameras because Columbia parks have a low risk for vandalism.

Columbia parks manager Gabe Huffington said surveillance cameras have been brought up before to manage safety and vandalism at the parks, but he said they are not necessary. The 70 parks in Columbia are watched over by two full-time park rangers who travel from park to park. The rangers make sure there are no damage to the park. If there are, they call crews to fix them right away.

Huffington also said there are citizen volunteers who sign up through the Columbia park system to watch the parks while they are there. They vow to report any vandalism or violence to authorities.