Columbia Parks Managers Urge Yes Vote in November

COLUMBIA - City of Columbia parks managers said Monday citizens who enjoy parks in Columbia should vote "Yes" on Proposition 1 November 2. If passed, the measure would extend the 1/8 cent sales tax Columbia residents currently pay for parks for another five years.

If voters pass Proposition 1, it will bring in $12 million over the next five years. This money will be used to update, renovate, and maintain the more than 60 parks in Columbia.



Residents say the Columbia Parks and Recreation have been receptive and understanding of their needs and wants for the parks, but, as Parks Director Mike Hood says, the issue is money. He says the city wants to be able to maintain these parks, but they just need the funds to do so.



