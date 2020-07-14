Columbia partners to hold informational session on housing instability due to COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY - More than 11,500 people have claimed unemployment in Boone County related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary hold on evictions ended on July 25, according to a news release. Local Columbia partners will hold an informational session to help people facing housing instability.

Mid-Missouri Legal Services and the City of Columbia Housing Programs Division will host the post COVID-19 housing security presentation on July 23, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

"This session will highlight tenant and homeowner rights and actions households can take to protect their current housing, as well as local resources to assist with rent, mortgage and utilities," a news release said.

People can attend virtually through the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82277754538.